A pair of festivals are being moved online

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two popular festivals in Gainesville have been moved online.

The Downtown Festival and Art Show and Hoggetowne Medieval Faire were moved online due to concerns with COVID-19.

The Downtown festival will be held on Nov. 7 and 8 the Medieval Faire will take place over two weekends in 2021, one over Jan 30 and 31st and then the following weekend on Feb. 6 and 7. You can find links to the Downtown Festival and Medieval Festival here.

