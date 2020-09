GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Veterans in North-Central Florida are getting the chance to get free flu shots.

Starting Monday, the veterans affairs clinics in Gainesville and Lake City will be offering drive-thru and walk-up vaccinations for veterans.

The VA is stressing the importance of getting a flu shot, especially with the pandemic still going on.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.