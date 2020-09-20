Local Food Pantry enters state-wide grant contest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A local food bank needs help from the community to win a state wide competition.

Bread of the Mighty food bank is entered in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant program competition.

You can help Bread of the Mighty win the competition by voting for the food bank in the online contest between September 23 and October 2.

The winner of the contest will get a $25,000 grant to stock their food pantry and you can find the link to vote here.

