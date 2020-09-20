Advertisement

Local Food Pantry enters state-wide grant contest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A local food bank needs help from the community to win a state wide competition.

Bread of the Mighty food bank is entered in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant program competition.

You can help Bread of the Mighty win the competition by voting for the food bank in the online contest between September 23 and October 2.

The winner of the contest will get a $25,000 grant to stock their food pantry and you can find the link to vote here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

A pair of festivals are being moved online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two local festivals move online.

News

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

RBG

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Man dies in crash in Columbia Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A crash killed a man in Columbia County.

Latest News

News

COLUMBIA COUNTY FATAL CRASH

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

MARION COUNTY SHOOTING

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

bread of the mighty

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

North-Central Florida remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
People gathered in Bo Diddley plaza to remember the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

FREE COVID TESTING UF

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

POW/MIA

Updated: 1 hours ago