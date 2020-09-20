Man behind bars after threatening group with knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is being charged after Gainesville Police said he threatened to stab a group of people.

According to police, they saw 44-year-old Eric Miles in an argument with three other people yesterday, when he pulled out a knife.

When it appeared that Miles would follow through with the threat, police arrested him.

Miles is being charged with aggravated assault and is in the Alachua County jail.

