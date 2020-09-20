Advertisement

Man behind bars after threatening group with knife

Police said he threatened to stab a group of people
Police said he threatened to stab a group of people(File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is being charged after Gainesville Police said he threatened to stab a group of people.

According to police, they saw 44-year-old Eric Miles in an argument with three other people yesterday, when he pulled out a knife.

When it appeared that Miles would follow through with the threat, police arrested him.

Miles is being charged with aggravated assault and is in the Alachua County jail.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Corsos for Heroes providing service dogs to veterans in need.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
A Corso is a large breed mastiff that is said to make great service dogs because they never leave their master's side.

Local

Man charged with DUI after crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is behind bars after he crashed into a car while drunk.

Local

Local Food Pantry enters state-wide grant contest

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bread of the Might food pantry needs your help in state wide competition.

News

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

RBG

Updated: 17 hours ago

Local

Man dies in crash in Columbia Co.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A crash killed a man in Columbia County.

News

COLUMBIA COUNTY FATAL CRASH

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

MARION COUNTY SHOOTING

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

bread of the mighty

Updated: 18 hours ago

Local

North-Central Florida remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
People gathered in Bo Diddley plaza to remember the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg