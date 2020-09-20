Man charged with DUI after crash
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North-Central Florida man is behind bars after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he crashed into another car while drunk.
Troopers arrested Thomas Moriggi after they said he ran a red light and crashed into the car.
This was at the intersection of Archer Rd. and SW 63rd Blvd., near a Child’s Place School yesterday night.
Troopers said Morrigi was visibly intoxicated and refused a breathalyzer test.
He was taken to UF Health Shands where he was not allowed to leave until his blood-alcohol levels dropped to a safe level.
He is charged with a DUI and is being held at the Alachua County jail.
