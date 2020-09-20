Man dies in crash in Columbia Co.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia Co. man died after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he drove into the back of a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 3 AM Saturday.

Troopers said the car and truck were traveling south on U.S. Highway-41 when, for unknown reasons, the car ran into the back of the tractor trailer.

The car overturned and the driver was thrown out of his car.

He was taken to Lake City Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.

