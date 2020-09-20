Advertisement

Man dies in crash in Columbia Co.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia Co. man died after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he drove into the back of a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 3 AM Saturday.

Troopers said the car and truck were traveling south on U.S. Highway-41 when, for unknown reasons, the car ran into the back of the tractor trailer.

The car overturned and the driver was thrown out of his car.

He was taken to Lake City Medical Center and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local Food Pantry enters state-wide grant contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bread of the Might food pantry needs your help in state wide competition.

Local

A pair of festivals are being moved online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two local festivals move online.

News

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

RBG

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

COLUMBIA COUNTY FATAL CRASH

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

MARION COUNTY SHOOTING

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

bread of the mighty

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

North-Central Florida remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
People gathered in Bo Diddley plaza to remember the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News

FREE COVID TESTING UF

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

POW/MIA

Updated: 1 hours ago