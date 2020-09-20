Mural project deadline extended

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The deadline to submit ideas for a mural project is extended.

People interested in participating in the Gainesville Social Justice Mural project now have until the end of Sunday to submit their ideas.

The city of Gainesville 3-5-2 Walls Community Artist Program is looking for 12 artists to create murals depicting social justice themes.

The goal of the project is to attract new voices to give diverse perspectives on human rights.

