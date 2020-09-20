Advertisement

North-Central Florida remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The nation is mourning the loss of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. People in north-central Florida people are celebrating her life and work on the bench. More than 50 people attended a memorial at Bo Diddley Plaza Saturday evening. A Gainesville resident believes the work of Justice Ginsburg will have a lasting impact.

“I’m just so glad that even at this sad, sad time people are seeing all of her goodness and everything that she has done to help so many people and so many people in the future like my young niece is here. I think about my nieces and other people that have kids growing up, they are going to reap the benefits of the things that she has done. It is a lasting, lasting legacy,” said Cassie Macias.

The 87-year old died of complications from Pancreatic Cancer at her home in Washington. The women’s right champion was appointed to the bench in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.

