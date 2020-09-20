Pair of I-75 exits will be closed this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Drivers will need to take some detours this week if they plan to use a pair of North-Central Florida interstate exits.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing I-75 exit 382 at SW Williston Rd. Monday night.

FDOT plans to close the exit ramps at 9 pm and reopen the exit at 5 am on Tuesday.

Exit 399 in Alachua at U.S. Highway 441 will also be getting work done.

FDOT will be closing this exit on Tuesday at 9 pm and reopen it at 5 am on Wednesday.

The improvements are intended to reduce crashes at these exits by adding high-friction asphalt to the roadways.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.