The pandemic forces changes to the annual “Cedar Key Coastal Clean-Up” event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The third Saturday in September has been designated for trash clean-up in Cedar Key for multiple years. Groups partner with the city, including UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

“We’re doing the International Coastal Clean-Up. This is something that the Cedar Key has done for almost 15 years now, and it is a worldwide event where people come out to clean up trash on our coastlines, which helps wildlife and helps just beautification of the coast,” said Savanna Barry, a Regional Specialized Extension Agent for UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

This year because of the pandemic, they’ve made changes to the clean-up process.

“We’re just bringing in debris and bagging it up and bringing it to the dumpster. It’s taking a couple of steps out of what we normally do. The participation seems to be over the top,” said the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association Chair, Rose Cantwell.

Barry and others use the collected data to help make changes, just like in years past.

“We closely track and catalog all of the trash that has been collected every year. We visit the same sites repeatedly, and we collect the trash. We report that data up internationally. That data helps the ocean conservancy track a really important trash trends, such as the increase of single-use plastic that we are seeing on our coastlines.”

While data is being collected, at the same time, the shore is being cleaned. According to Barry, leaders in Cedar Key are using the data to help implement changes to keep the city clean.

“Locally, it has helped the city implement things like putting cigarette butt collection cans in certain areas that have high rates of cigarette butts. It helps locally and internationally with tracking trash trends.”

One of the significant items collected was a tire. More than 100 people pre-registered for the event.

