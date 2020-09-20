Advertisement

The pandemic forces changes to the annual “Cedar Key Coastal Clean-Up” event

Areas along the coast in Cedar Key got some attention with volunteers on foot and boats eager to clean-up the area. The clean-up is more than just a trash pick up as it provides insight into trash trends in the area. The data helps leaders take proactive measures to keep the area clean.
Areas along the coast in Cedar Key got some attention with volunteers on foot and boats eager to clean-up the area. The clean-up is more than just a trash pick up as it provides insight into trash trends in the area. The data helps leaders take proactive measures to keep the area clean.
Areas along the coast in Cedar Key got some attention with volunteers on foot and boats eager to clean-up the area. The clean-up is more than just a trash pick up as it provides insight into trash trends in the area. The data helps leaders take proactive measures to keep the area clean.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The third Saturday in September has been designated for trash clean-up in Cedar Key for multiple years. Groups partner with the city, including UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

“We’re doing the International Coastal Clean-Up. This is something that the Cedar Key has done for almost 15 years now, and it is a worldwide event where people come out to clean up trash on our coastlines, which helps wildlife and helps just beautification of the coast,” said Savanna Barry, a Regional Specialized Extension Agent for UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station.

This year because of the pandemic, they’ve made changes to the clean-up process.

“We’re just bringing in debris and bagging it up and bringing it to the dumpster. It’s taking a couple of steps out of what we normally do. The participation seems to be over the top,” said the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association Chair, Rose Cantwell.

Barry and others use the collected data to help make changes, just like in years past.

“We closely track and catalog all of the trash that has been collected every year. We visit the same sites repeatedly, and we collect the trash. We report that data up internationally. That data helps the ocean conservancy track a really important trash trends, such as the increase of single-use plastic that we are seeing on our coastlines.”

While data is being collected, at the same time, the shore is being cleaned. According to Barry, leaders in Cedar Key are using the data to help implement changes to keep the city clean.

“Locally, it has helped the city implement things like putting cigarette butt collection cans in certain areas that have high rates of cigarette butts. It helps locally and internationally with tracking trash trends.”

One of the significant items collected was a tire. More than 100 people pre-registered for the event.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UF College of Medicine Offers Free COVID Testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville residents are receiving free COVID-19 testing thanks to the University of Florida and community partners.

News

Florida to spend $2.3 million on spring restoration projects in North Central Florida.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron DeSantis announced 50 million dollars will be spent on springs restoration projects, some of that going to North Central Florida springs.

News

Gainesville art festival and medieval faire events canceled and moved online

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Downtown Festival & Art Show, and the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be hosted virtually by the city of Gainesville due to the pandemic.

News

NCFL High School Football Scores: Week 3

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gainesville girl sets her Eagle Scout project in stone at UF Children’s Hospital

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Olivia Foli is set to be in the inaugural class of girl Eagle Scout’s with her scavenger hunt and healing stone project at UF Children’s Hospital.

News

Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT

News

’People really change here. They really do.’ : Belleview non-profit opens new group home for young women

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Julia Laude
The non-profit Hands of Mercy Everywhere is now able to help four more teenagers who are struggling. On Friday the non-profit unveiled their newest home.

News

Changes planned for Nights of Lights in St. Augustine

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
It’s only September, but cities are already trying to figure out what the holidays will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic

News

Marion County Public Schools: 127 students and staff quarantined the last week

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Public Schools announces 19 COVID-19 positive cases for the week of Sept. 11-Sept. 17.

News

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Buchholz High School

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people at Buchholz High School have tested positive for COVID-19.