Amvets Fundraiser Benefits Baker Family

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A grieving family is receiving some much needed help from a local veteran’s organization.

Amvet Post #86 held a fundraiser to benefit the family of Robert and Tayten Baker, Sunday afternoon.

The family is still dealing with the emotional toll of their two sons being killed in a double homicide in late August.

The event ran from noon to seven p.m. with the community donating cash and food toward the family as they attempt to relocate.

Relatives in attendance felt an incredible sense of belonging and comfort from their neighbors.

“We walked in and they’re already calling us family. It’s just amazing. You know they care, they’re always gonna be there. They’ve done and given so much. Since this happened so many people have offered to do things, give things when you don’t even know what to do with yourself and then everybody’s there helping. It’s amazing.” said Debbye Benson, grandmother of the two slain boys.

Sons of Amvets and Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 86 both donated $250, while Amvet Post #86 donated $350.

Event coodinator Keri Judge believes this act of love is what makes community of Keystone Heights so special.

“When you’re down and out, you take care of each other. and that’s what we do here at AMVETS. We wrap our arms around our loved ones and we show them what family is and introduced them to a new family and they’re gonna be here forever.”

If you’d like to donate to the Baker Family just click Baker Family GoFundMe Page.

