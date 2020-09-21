Florida ranked the 5th best state to own a pet
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida was recently ranked as the fifth best state in the nation to own a pet in the nation.
The website “SafeWise.com” compiled the rankings.
Criteria such as number of pet-friendly apartments, anti-cruelty laws and pet population were used as factors to determine the rankings.
