Florida ranked the 5th best state to own a pet

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida was recently ranked as the fifth best state in the nation to own a pet in the nation.

The website “SafeWise.com” compiled the rankings.

Criteria such as number of pet-friendly apartments, anti-cruelty laws and pet population were used as factors to determine the rankings.

You can find a complete list of the rankings here.

