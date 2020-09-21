Gov. DeSantis introduces 'robust’ legislation with harsh penalties against disorderly assemblies

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday what he calls the next major focus of the upcoming legislative session.

“It’s a bold and comprehensive and piece of legislation not seen anywhere in the country,” DeSantis said a press conference in Winter Haven.

Surrounded by county sheriffs and police chiefs from across the state, the governor announced a package of bills designed to clamp down on violent and disorderly protests.

Items include making it a third degree felony to block a roadway, mandatory sentencing for striking a law enforcement officer, penalties for those that topple building on public property and losing eligibility for unemployment assistance if convicted of participating in violence.

“I think this has been a really sad chapter in American history,” said DeSantis. “You didn’t see the type of disorder in the state of Florida that you saw in the rest of the country. I think we have to do more.”

DeSantis also says they are going to penalize those that organize these events, while also “enhancing" punishment - like not offering bail for those that strike a law enforcement official until their first court appearance.

“We are going to find out who is organizing and hold them accountable," he said.

Another major component to this package is removing the ability for local governments to defund law enforcement agencies. According to DeSantis, those local governments that try to defund departments will see any grant or aid from the state cut.

“For everyone across the U.S. this is what leadership looks like,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “This is remarkable. This is a state that you want to come and vacation, This is a state where you want to grow your business. This is a state where you can be safe.”

DeSantis is calling the bill, the Combating of Social Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act.

“It’s a very robust package,” said DeSantis. “I think what is saying is we are not going to let Florida go down the road that some of these other places has gone.”

Stay turned to WCJB for the latest on this developing story.

