Halloween hasn’t been cancelled just yet, community activities are still planned

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is right around the corner. While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled some events this year, in Marion County several events are still on, for now.

This year trick-or-treating and other Halloween events are going to look different.

Some events run by the City of Ocala have been canceled this year, but city officials said there is still some fun to be had. The city’s annual ‘Boo Bash’ event is still on, with costumes, arts and crafts and trick-or-treating but with some changes.

Ocala&#39;s annual ‘Boo Bash&#39; event is still on, with costumes, arts and crafts and trick-or-treating but with some changes.
Ocala&#39;s annual ‘Boo Bash&#39; event is still on, with costumes, arts and crafts and trick-or-treating but with some changes.(City of Ocala)

“So what’s going to happen is we ask that parents reserve a time slot for their kids to come out. They’re going to allow a limited number of people for each time slot. The group is going to enter the building be able to do all of those fun activities then that group will exit, we’re then going to sanitize wipe down make sure that everything is clean and safe for the next group to arrive and they’re going to do that throughout the course of the event,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Marion County’s library system will be holding several fall themed events, but county officials say event details could change.

This year they’re asking that families call the library to register.

“Because what we’re trying to do is, some of our programming will be virtual, some will be on-site, some might be a mixed of both, but by having this pre-registration, that’s brand new, this allows us to offer social distancing and still be able to provide again a nice variety of programming,” Library Community Liaison for the Marion County Public Library system, Karen Jensen said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Officials said their annual event at on top of the world has been canceled, and Ocala Police officials said they’re not holding any type of halloween events either.

Library System:Marion Oaks:Silver Springs Shores:
SpookTacular Crafts 10/24 @ Ocala Headquarters
Ages 5-12 w/caregivers. Make spiders, ghosts and more		BooTastic. 10/31 6-8pm
Various organizations will have reps stationed along the community center walking track handing out candy.
Will be able to socially distance around the walking track.
Event is still in the planning stage, details may change		Trunk or Treat, tentatively planned for 10/31 from 5-8pm
Still in the planning stage to determine participants and distancing measures.
Pumpking Decorating Contest 10/28 @ Freedom Public Library, 2pm
Bring in best decorated (not carved) pumpkin and vote for your favorite
Mystery Theater! Virtual Edition through Belleview Public Library 10/27, 4:30pm
Solve a dark and daring mystery
FrankenWeenie screening 10/31 at Fort McCoy, 11am
Camp Read S’More at Ocala HQ 11/13 5:30-7pm
Ages 5-12 with caregivers.
Camp in with a good book and smores

