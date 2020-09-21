It’s finally game week for Gator football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The level of excitement is building within the Gator football program as game week has finally arrived.

Florida is set to visit Ole Miss Saturday at noon to kick off the pandemic-delayed 2020 SEC schedule. A season that many felt would never happen is close to becoming a reality, although with a certain level of anxiety as all teams fight the spread of COVID-19.

"I could be getting ready to walk on the plane and they could say, hey these ten guys can’t get on the plane,” said head coach Dan Mullen. "Then you have to do a whole new game plan Friday night, you know so that makes me pretty anxious.”

SEC athletes will be tested for COVID-19 three times a week. Junior running back Malik Davis believes the Gators have done a good job of self-disciplining themselves despite the six new positive tests reported within the program last week.

“I’m proud of my teammates and, I think we handled the situation very well, compared to other places,” said Davis. “We took control of the situation and made it work.”

On the football injury front, Mullen said that sophomore offensive lineman Ethan White, a projected starter at either center or guard, will not play this week due to a knee injury but added that White will be back shortly. Mullen also said that freshman defensive back Ethan Pouncey is out for the year following hip surgery.

Florida also listed its depth chart on Monday. Two seniors not listed on the two-deep are defensive lineman Kyree Campbell and safety Brad Stewart.

