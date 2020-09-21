Lake City cutting $700,000 in funding from Parks & Rec

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In their 2021 budget, Lake City plans to cut $700,000 from Parks and Recreation. The budget cuts will include after school programs, which will now be in the hands of the school district.

“We have partnered with the school district to have them take over the program,” says City Manager Joe Helfenberger. “The advantage there is that for the after hours program they have that available at all the schools through sixth grade.”

The city will also be keeping 3 full time workers. One of them will be a community events manager. Another one is going into code enforcement and the third one will be in public works and is a maintenance worker.

While the city is cutting funding from Parks and Recreation, they are also trying to annex Alligator Lake into the city limits in Monday’s City Council meeting. Helfenberger says the annexation won’t change anything about the lake though.

“An annexation just means that the land is going to be inside the city boundaries. It still remains county owned and county run, there is absolutely no change there," says Helfenberger. "The hunting has been grandfathered so there will be no change there. There’s really no change besides it is in the city boundaries.”

