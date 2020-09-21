Megalodon exhibit comes to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Its been 2 million years since Megalodons swam in our oceans, but you can still check out a life sized model of one here in North Central Florida.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s Megalodon exhibit is back in Gainesville. The exhibit originally started in Gainesville when it was created in 2007, but has since toured around the country at 24 other museums.

Guests can learn all about the pre-historic shark from its size and diet to its ultimate extinction. The exhibit is complete with a 60 foot-sculptural replica of the Megladon that you can walk through.

The Florida Museums Director of Exhibits and Public Programs, Darcy MacMahon said the opening weekend went even better than expected.

“We’re happy to have it back,” said Mahone. “We’ve done some renovations to make it look great and be able to travel it again after it leaves here."

But just like the Megalodon, this exhibit won’t be around forever. You have until January 10th to check it out before it’s packed up and sent to a museum in Oklahoma.

For tickets, click here.

