Advertisement

Megalodon exhibit comes to Gainesville

Its been 2 million years since Megalodons swam in our oceans, but you can still check out a life sized model of one at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Its been 2 million years since Megalodons swam in our oceans, but you can still check out a life sized model of one here in North Central Florida.

The Florida Museum of Natural History’s Megalodon exhibit is back in Gainesville. The exhibit originally started in Gainesville when it was created in 2007, but has since toured around the country at 24 other museums.

Guests can learn all about the pre-historic shark from its size and diet to its ultimate extinction. The exhibit is complete with a 60 foot-sculptural replica of the Megladon that you can walk through.

The Florida Museums Director of Exhibits and Public Programs, Darcy MacMahon said the opening weekend went even better than expected.

“We’re happy to have it back,” said Mahone. “We’ve done some renovations to make it look great and be able to travel it again after it leaves here."

But just like the Megalodon, this exhibit won’t be around forever. You have until January 10th to check it out before it’s packed up and sent to a museum in Oklahoma.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian killed in a hit and run in Belleview

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver that hit and killed a person in Marion County on Monday morning.

News

Attorney General warns of potential scams after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida’s Attorney General is warning of scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

News

Santa Fe’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A trick-or-treat family tradition will not happen this year in Gainesville.

News

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

FLORIDA PETS

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

FAKE BOMB LAKE CITY MALL

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Amvets Fundraiser Benefits Baker Family

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Amvet Post #86 in Keystone Heights helped raise money to benefit a grieving family.

News

FDOT road closures to reduce accidents

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT