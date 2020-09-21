Newk’s Eatery in Gainesville officially reopens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newk’s Eatery in Gainesville celebrated their grand reopening Monday after closing due to COVID-19 concerns in March.

Newk’s reopened their doors to the public Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. The owner of the national chain, Chris Newcomb, as well as the new Gainesville franchise owner, were in attendance to cut a ceremonial ribbon. Newk’s will be celebrating the opening all week with discounts and promotional giveaways to visitors. The new owner, Brian Tucker, says Newk’s is committed to making the butler plaza location successful, no matter the circumstances.

Tucker says, “small business is about creating opportunities. So although we’ve had our challenges, we will adapt, we will overcome and we will succeed regardless of what happens. We know we can make this work.”

Newk’s is now open for dine-in and takeout orders. Visitors can win free prizes during business hours all day Monday. They are open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are located at 4041 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32608.

