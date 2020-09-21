Pedestrian killed in a hit and run in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver that hit and killed a person in Marion County on Monday morning.

Troopers say a woman was struck by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. on SE 112th Street rd, which is just south of Belleview Elementary School.

The car fled the scene but FHP says there was debris left behind and investigators are working to identify the exact make, model and color of the vehicle they are looking for. They expect to release those details later on Monday.

Stay with WCJB as we follow this developing story.

