Russell Report: Gators football opens season

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This Saturday marks the return of Florida football.

SEC football will kickoff this weekend with the Gators traveling to Mississippi to face off against Ole Miss.

Steve Russell discusses the season opener on the Russell Report.

Make sure you listen to Russell on, “Sports Scene with Steve Russell” on Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 FM And AM 850 WRUF.

