Santa Fe’s ‘Boo at the Zoo’ canceled

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A trick-or-treat family tradition will not happen this year in Gainesville.

The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo will not hold its annual event, ‘Boo at the Zoo,’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the event sees over 5,000 attendees every year and it would be hard to manage a crowd that large, while also following health and safety guidelines.

“The college considered the health and safety of staff, zookeepers, the animals and visitors to the zoo while coming to this decision,” said Santa Fe in a press release. “Boo at the Zoo requires months of planning from student zookeepers in order to completely transform the zoo for Halloween. Zookeepers have adjusted to socially distanced and online learning, continued to care for the animals, and are currently updating the zoo in order to reopen safely to the public.”

In order for people to enjoy Boo at the Zoo, families had to make a food donation. Santa Fe is still planning a canned food drive in order to support local food banks - the Halloween event generally would collect over 5,000 canned food items each year. Santa Fe plans to release details on a food drive at a later date.

The SF Teaching Zoo will remain active on Facebook and Instagram with its #BringingTheZooToYou hashtag. They will also hold a Facebook Live every Monday at 10 a.m. in October for #EnrichmentMonday.

This is the second NCFL Halloween event canceled in the last few days. In Ocala, the Fort King Haunted Trail event was also canceled due to COVID-19.

