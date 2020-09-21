Advertisement

The week ahead: what stories you should look for this week

Here are the stories you need to be aware of for your Week Ahead.
Here are the stories you need to be aware of for your Week Ahead.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gilchrist County Commission meet Monday to discuss whether to issue a special use permit allowing 120 acres of land to be turned into an RV park.

The land is currently zoned for agriculture use.

If the permit is given, the park will include 347 RV sites, a 6,000 square-foot pool and an arcade.

The meeting begins at 4:30 pm.

--

University of Florida students are getting the chance to show of their resumes at the first ever virtual career showcase.

The event is typically in person, but will be held online due to the pandemic.

The fair begins Monday and runs through Thursday.

--

People in Hawthorne are getting a meet and greet with an author who’s best selling novel is set in the small town.

The book, written by Tom Wiggins, is a horror novel that depicts a veterans return to his North-Central Florida farm and the odd happenings occurring in it.

The event includes chapter readings, giveaways and special guest interviews. The virtual event begins at 6 pm Tuesday.

--

Gatornationals is back. After being postponed in March, the drag racing event will start on Friday.

The race is one of the most popular on the NHRA schedule and will last through the weekend.

we’ll keep you updated on all of these stories throughout the week.

