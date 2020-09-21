Two armed robberies in Gainesville leads to five arrests, one suspect still loose

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police has seen less gun violence the last ten days in the city, however, GPD did respond to two firearm related calls over the weekend - two were armed robberies.

On Friday, five people were arrested after officers say they robbed someone at gunpoint. Officers say Jayveon Hall, Da’varic Hawkins, Tyreese Speed, Lee Willis and a juvenile drove up to the victim, who was walking down NW 6th St. The group physically assaulted and robbed the victim.

According to the press release, officers tracked the victim’s phone until Columbia County deputies located the suspects, conducted a traffic stop, and found the cell phone. All five suspects were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges, including: a stolen firearm, narcotics, and possible stolen vehicle. All suspects, except the juvenile, are in Columbia County jail.

On Saturday, GPD was called to another armed robbery, this time at an apartment at Lexington Crossing. Officers say a robber entered the apartment around 5 p.m., pointed a gun at two people, and demanded money.

At the time detectives have no suspects but say they are following up on several leads.

Shootings, shots fired and burglary incidents have more than doubled in 2020 in the city of Gainesville.

