UPDATE: FHP is looking for a silver, dark gray SUV in connection to fatal hit and run

Photos are not actual vehicle but depicts same make &amp; similar model of vehicle involved.
Photos are not actual vehicle but depicts same make &amp; similar model of vehicle involved.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a dark gray or silver newer model Dodge Durango SUV after a fatal hit and run incident in Belleview on Monday morning.

Troopers say a 58-year-old woman was struck and killed just before 7 a.m. on SE 112th Street rd, which is just south of Belleview Elementary School.

The vehicle drove off, heading west but FHP says the care they are looking for may have damage to the front of the car or its hood.

FHP provided TV20 with these photos - these are not actual photos of the vehicle involved in the hit and run but it the same make and similar model.

Officials are asking that anyone with information to call FHP or Marion Crime Stoppers.

