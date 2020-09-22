Advertisement

911 Operators from Marion County assist Alabama after Hurricane Sally

911 operators from Marion County are going to Baldwin County Alabama. The telecommunications are helping first responders in the area dealing with severe flooding.
911 operators from Marion County are going to Baldwin County Alabama. The telecommunications are helping first responders in the area dealing with severe flooding.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters aren’t the only first responders being sent to help recovery efforts following Hurricane Sally.

911 operators from Marion County are going to Baldwin County Alabama. The telecommunications are helping first responders in the area dealing with severe flooding.

The unit was joined by Bay County and Collier County sheriff’s offices. They will remain deployed through next Wednesday.

September 21, 2020: **Marion County Public Safety Communications Deploys Team to Alabama** Public Safety...

Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 21, 2020

