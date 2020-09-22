Advertisement

A pretty ‘blunt’ traffic stop in Levy County leads to woman’s arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was pretty blunt when Levy County deputies pulled her over.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Hall, 36, was pulled over when she drove past a detective in a no passing zone on NE 212th Court, south of county road 318, just east of Williston. When deputies asked for Hall’s driver’s license during a traffic stop, she said she didn’t have it but handed over the marijuana she was holding.

Hall was arrested on drug trafficking charges. Detectives searched her vehicle and found 89 MDMA pills in her purse - that’s where deputies found her license too.

She was booked into Levy County jail but was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

