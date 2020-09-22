Alachua County Fire Rescue sends unmanned aerial system to aid Sally relief efforts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Machines are being sent to aid Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

Alachua County Fire Rescue’s unmanned aerial system, or UAS team, was deployed to the Florida panhandle. They joined two other teams to create the state’s first UAS strike force.

The team works with the emergency operations center in search and rescue missions, hazard detection, and damage surveillance.

