Alachua County Fire Rescue sends unmanned aerial system to aid Sally relief efforts

Alachua County Fire Rescue’s unmanned aerial system, or UAS team, was deployed to the Florida panhandle.
Alachua County Fire Rescue’s unmanned aerial system, or UAS team, was deployed to the Florida panhandle.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Machines are being sent to aid Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

Alachua County Fire Rescue’s unmanned aerial system, or UAS team, was deployed to the Florida panhandle. They joined two other teams to create the state’s first UAS strike force.

The team works with the emergency operations center in search and rescue missions, hazard detection, and damage surveillance.

