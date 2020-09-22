Bell announces presence with home sweep

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell High School volleyball team took down visiting Fort White on Monday night in three sets, prevailing 25-6, 25-12, 25-9. The Bulldogs improve to 10-3 overall while the Indians fall to 0-5.

Taria Liles led Bell with 14 kills while Ashlee Thomas contributed six kills and three blocks and Maddy Sapp threw in four aces. Bell stays in action Tuesday with a match at Dixie County. Fort White will play at Union County on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.