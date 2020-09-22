Advertisement

Bell announces presence with home sweep

Bulldogs take down Fort White
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell High School volleyball team took down visiting Fort White on Monday night in three sets, prevailing 25-6, 25-12, 25-9. The Bulldogs improve to 10-3 overall while the Indians fall to 0-5.

Taria Liles led Bell with 14 kills while Ashlee Thomas contributed six kills and three blocks and Maddy Sapp threw in four aces. Bell stays in action Tuesday with a match at Dixie County. Fort White will play at Union County on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bell sweeps Fort White

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Sports

Russell Report: Gators football opens season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Steve Russell discusses Florida football's season opener against Ole Miss on the Russell Report.

Sports

It’s finally game week for Gator football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Spread of COVID-19 a big concern for teams as SEC opens play.

Sports

Game week for the Gators

Updated: 5 hours ago
Florida set to kick off

Latest News

Sports

Plays Of Week Three High School Football

Updated: 6 hours ago
This week's plays of the week

News

Vote for your week three play of the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The high schoolers of NCFL gave it their all last Friday. Choose this week's top play.

Sports

Sports Overtime Week 3

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The Sports Overtime gives you the latest scores from Week 3 for high School football in North Central Florida.

Sports

Gator Insider: Preseason Edition Part Two

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff and Kevin Wells
In part two of his preseason breakdown of the Florida roster, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell analyzes key performers and identifies some potential surprises on the Gator defense.

Sports

Rams drop Thursday night matchup

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Eastside held out of the end zone in loss.

Sports

Eastside struggles in loss

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Rams still winless