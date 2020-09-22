Billy Donovan lands Chicago Bulls job

(AP) -The Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their new head coach Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.

Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each season, earning consideration in Coach of the Year voting this past year.

Prior to that, he coached at the University of Florida for 19 seasons, capturing back to back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007 and reaching a total of four Final Fours.

