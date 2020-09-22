Advertisement

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank asks for help to win $25k grant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bread of the Mighty Food Bank needs help to provide 250,00 meals to people in need.

The food bank is one of 200 organizations in the running to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm Insurance.

Starting Wednesday people can vote their favorite charities. The top 40 will receive the grant. Voting lasts through October 2nd.

Click here to vote.

