City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Alachua is taking legal action to stop one of Alachua County’s Charter Amendment proposals on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the proposal would create a county growth management area that would forever govern land development, even after part of the area is annexed into a city.

A release from the city asserts the ballot wording is misleading and includes “improper political rhetoric.”

It is not yet clear with which court the lawsuit was filed.

