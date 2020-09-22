City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Alachua is taking legal action to stop one of Alachua County’s Charter Amendment proposals on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the proposal would create a county growth management area that would forever govern land development, even after part of the area is annexed into a city.

A release from the city asserts the ballot wording is misleading and includes “improper political rhetoric.”

It is not yet clear with which court the lawsuit was filed.

