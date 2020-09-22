Farm Fact: Farmers Markets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farmers markets are returning with some changes to keep everyone safe. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain how in this week’s Farm Fact.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has also created a webpage to assist producers of agricultural and seafood commodities and those looking for fresh products. That webpage can be found through this link.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.