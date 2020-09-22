Advertisement

FDOT completes Operation STRIDE project in Live Oak

By WCJB Staff and AJ Willy
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - On national rail safety week, the Florida Department of Transportation is making strides to improve rail crossings across the region.

‘Operation STRIDE,' which stands for “statewide traffic and railroad initiative using dynamic envelopes,” intends to prevent more vehicle crashes on railways through several projects. FDOT recently completed one of these projects in Suwannee County.

FDOT added a ‘Dynamic Envelope’ on U.S. 129 in Live Oak. Crews painted white connected X’s to highlight the zone so that drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians can remain out of the danger zone.

“It is a clearly marked no stop area," said FDOT communication specialist Troy Roberts. "It’s white paint across the ground and basically it’s before you get to a railroad crossing. It’s a visual reminder to motorists on where they can safely stop, and basically where they don’t need to stop when approaching a rail crossing.”

The two-week project was completed on Monday evening.

The improvements will continue for the rest of the 2020 and into the spring of next year.

