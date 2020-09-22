Advertisement

Four homes struck by shots fired in Lake City

On Wednesday, September 16, the Lake City Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of NE Gurley Ave.
On Wednesday, September 16, the Lake City Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of NE Gurley Ave.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, September 16, the Lake City Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of NE Gurley Ave.

Residents of the area said the shots had come from the back of their home. Officers canvassed the area for any additional victims and identified two homes on Gurley Ave which had also been shot. In total, four homes had been struck by the gunfire.

Officers verified that none of the occupants in the homes had been hit and there were no injuries. A search of the area could not locate any gunshot victims. Several bullet casings were found on Gurley Ave, in the roadway. The casings appeared to be from a rifle. They were collected and submitted to FDLE for processing, in hopes of locating fingerprints or DNA evidence that could identify the shooter. None of the residents of the homes that had been struck saw the shooter or could identify a suspect.

No motive is known for the shooting and no additional information is available. “We are perplexed by this incident, and currently have no leads,” said Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “At this time we urge anyone in the community with information about this shooting to come forward.” Anyone with information should contact Investigator Ryan Gutshall at (386)752-4343.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second pedestrian killed in Marion County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A second pedestrian was killed in Marion County Monday.

News

City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Alachua is suing Alachua County over a Charter Amendment.

News

fatal crash marion county

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

ALACHUA CHARTER CHALLENGE

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

BREAD OF THE MIGHTY

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Gilchrist County residents fight back against proposed RV park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Gilchrist County board room was packed with residents who wanted commissioners to know that the proposed RV park would negatively impact their way of life.

News

Proposal RV permit in Gilchrist County

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank asks for help to win $25k grant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is one of 200 organizations in the running to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm Insurance.

News

Lake City cutting $700,000 in funding from Parks & Rec

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The cuts mean after school programs will be run by Columbia County Schools.

News

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a silver, dark gray SUV in connection to fatal hit and run

Updated: 12 hours ago