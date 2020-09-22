Four homes struck by shots fired in Lake City

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, September 16, the Lake City Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of NE Gurley Ave.

Residents of the area said the shots had come from the back of their home. Officers canvassed the area for any additional victims and identified two homes on Gurley Ave which had also been shot. In total, four homes had been struck by the gunfire.

Officers verified that none of the occupants in the homes had been hit and there were no injuries. A search of the area could not locate any gunshot victims. Several bullet casings were found on Gurley Ave, in the roadway. The casings appeared to be from a rifle. They were collected and submitted to FDLE for processing, in hopes of locating fingerprints or DNA evidence that could identify the shooter. None of the residents of the homes that had been struck saw the shooter or could identify a suspect.

No motive is known for the shooting and no additional information is available. “We are perplexed by this incident, and currently have no leads,” said Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “At this time we urge anyone in the community with information about this shooting to come forward.” Anyone with information should contact Investigator Ryan Gutshall at (386)752-4343.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.