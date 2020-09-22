Advertisement

Gilchrist County residents fight back against proposed RV park

The board room was packed with residents who wanted commissioners to know that the proposed RV park would negatively impact their way of life.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -In nearly every row of Gilchrist County’s board room, residents held up these signs that read, ‘NO RV PARK’ to show their visual disapproval of the commission’s discussion for a special use permit.

“I live directly across state road 47 from this proposed RV development,” said resident Rachael Smith.

The permit is for a proposed RV park off of SR 47 in High Springs of 120 acres with 347 RV sites, a swimming pool and more.

“A small theatre, a children’s arcade, a general store, a sandwich shop, a seasonal open market,” added a speaker describing the proposed area.

For Smith, the home and family she’s built is no longer safe if an RV park pops up in her neighborhood.

“I view this development as a threat to the safety of my family,” added Smith. “I spoke about the traffic impact of 1,029 RV’s per day that are going to be added to our roadway directly across from our house. Directly on our roads outside our home. That’s 1,029 more chances for my family to be in a car accident with an RV.”

The vote was tied among commissioners so the conversation will continue. After a traffic study is conducted to assess the impact to CR 340, commissioners will vote again at their next meeting on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Alachua is suing Alachua County over a Charter Amendment.

News

fatal crash marion county

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

ALACHUA CHARTER CHALLENGE

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

BREAD OF THE MIGHTY

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Proposal RV permit in Gilchrist County

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank asks for help to win $25k grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is one of 200 organizations in the running to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm Insurance.

News

Lake City cutting $700,000 in funding from Parks & Rec

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The cuts mean after school programs will be run by Columbia County Schools.

News

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a silver, dark gray SUV in connection to fatal hit and run

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Floridian May Be Pick for Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lagoa is the first Cuban American woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court, and she has served as a judge at the appellate level since 2006.

News

Vote for your week three play of the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The high schoolers of NCFL gave it their all last Friday. Choose this week's top play.