GPD: Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after shooting another man outside his apartment, early Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, the victim was returning home around 12:30 a.m. when Shaquille Tyson, 24, jumped out from some bushes and tried to hit him with his handgun.

The victim fled in his car but later returned out of concern for his girlfriend.

According to the report, Tyson then shot at the victim’s car and hit the victim’s leg.

Gainesville police were called and the victim was taken to the hospital where his leg was treated and he identified Tyson as the shooter.

Tyson was arrested at his home when detectives found a bullet casing in his car and gunshot residue on his hands.

Tyson is charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder.

Bond has not yet been set.

