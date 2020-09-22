Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 21, 2020

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 21
In Case You Missed It: Sept. 21
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 21st that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

What To Look Forward To:

National Headlines:

Mental health and wellness during the age of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Alachua County Crisis Center is hosting a variety of mental health and wellness sessions related to COVID-19 and suicide prevention this week.

Second pedestrian killed in Marion County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A second pedestrian was killed in Marion County Monday.

City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The City of Alachua is suing Alachua County over a Charter Amendment.

fatal crash marion county

Updated: 9 hours ago

ALACHUA CHARTER CHALLENGE

Updated: 9 hours ago

BREAD OF THE MIGHTY

Updated: 9 hours ago

Gilchrist County residents fight back against proposed RV park

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The Gilchrist County board room was packed with residents who wanted commissioners to know that the proposed RV park would negatively impact their way of life.

Proposal RV permit in Gilchrist County

Updated: 9 hours ago

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank asks for help to win $25k grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is one of 200 organizations in the running to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm Insurance.

Lake City cutting $700,000 in funding from Parks & Rec

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The cuts mean after school programs will be run by Columbia County Schools.