In Case You Missed It: Sept. 21, 2020

Local Headlines:
- Gov. DeSantis introduces ‘robust’ legislation with harsh penalties against disorderly assemblies
- Floridian May Be Pick for Supreme Court
- Two armed robberies in Gainesville leads to five arrests, one suspect still loose
- Second pedestrian killed in Marion County
- City of Alachua Suing Alachua County Over Charter Amendment
- Gilchrist County residents fight back against proposed RV park
- Lake City cutting $700,000 in funding from Parks & Rec
- Over 1,000 people in Alachua County step up to help during shortage in election workers
- FSU Shows Signs of Improving COVID Rates
- UPDATE: FHP is looking for a silver, dark gray SUV in connection to fatal hit and run
- Halloween hasn’t been cancelled just yet, community activities are still planned
What To Look Forward To:
National Headlines:
- CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads
- Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend
- Bank shares slide on report of rampant money laundering
- Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision
- Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown
- US nears 200,000 virus deaths; Europe adopts tougher restrictions as infections surge
- Rare blue moon on Halloween in 2020
