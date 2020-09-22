Advertisement

Lake City man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge sentenced a Lake City man to 15 years in federal prison for selling meth.

Benjamin Ratliff has more than a dozen arrests since 2007 in Columbia County.

Court documents show Ratliff hid drugs near stop signs on the side of roadways for his conspirators to pick up, and then they would leave money at the sites.

Ratliff had to forfeit the Lexus he used during his drug runs.

Agents seized more than 429 grams of his meth.

