Mental health and wellness during the age of COVID-19

The Alachua County Crisis Center is hosting a variety of mental health and wellness sessions related to COVID-19 and suicide prevention this week.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center is hosting a variety of free mental health and wellness sessions this week.

This four day virtual symposium started Monday and will go through Thursday evening.

Topics up for discussion range from suicide prevention to the impacts of being a frontline worker during the pandemic to racial injustice.

Some classes on Tuesdays schedule include: LGBTQ+ mental health, parenting during the pandemic and dealing with grief and loss during the pandemic.

Crisis center staff members, along with local and national experts, are giving the presentations.

In addition to this symposium, the crisis center offers 24/7 crisis and suicide intervention phone counseling for all Alachua County residents

Mobile Response Team Coordinator, Amanda Dilorenzo-Garcia, said these resources are important now more than ever.

“Getting connected to support services is really important so being able to reach out to the crisis line and saying ‘I need some help’ and our phone counselors will evaluate what level of help that is whether using that phone line a little more consistently or getting that person set up with counseling services,” said Dilorenzo-Garcia.

Click here to register for sessions.

Numbers available 24/7:

Alachua County Crisis Line

352-264-6789

National Suicide Hotline

1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)


Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio
1-888-628-9454

