New season, extra role for UF’s Johnson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In addition to serving as quarterbacks coach this season, Florida’s Brian Johnson adds the title of offensive coordinator to his list of duties when the Gators travel to Ole Miss for Saturday’s SEC opener.

Offensive line coach John Hevesy and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales shared the OC job last season. On the newly released UF roster, Hevesy is now listed as running game coordinator and Gonzales as passing game coordinator.

Johnson believes the continuity in the coaching staff, regardless of job title, will benefit the Gators this season. He also understands the responsibility that comes with the title.

“Coaching quarterbacks is a big deal, especially at a place like here at the University of Florida where they have a very rich tradition of elite quarterback play,” said Johnson. “We have three statues (Heisman Trophies) downstairs to prove it. It does make you proud.”

Quarterback Kyle Trask is back for his senior season as the SEC’s leading returning passer, having thrown for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

