One Ocala Halloween event is still set for Oct. 31

The Ocala Recreation and Parks department is set to host its annual Boo Bash.
The Ocala Recreation and Parks department is set to host its annual Boo Bash.(AP Images)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No scary sight for Ocala parents, the Boo Bash is still on.

The Ocala Recreation and Parks department will still host the annual Halloween event at E.D. Croskey Recreation Center on Oct. 31.

The Boo Bash will offer games, activities and of course plenty of candy.

Due to COVID-19, guests must reserve a time to attend. To reserve a time slot, people are asked to email jbaker@ocalafl.org or call 352-401-3920.

“They’re going to allow a limited number of people for each time slot," said Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs. "The group is going to enter the building be able to do all of those fun activities then that group will exit. We’re then going to sanitize wipe down make sure that everything is clean and safe for the next group to arrive and they’re going to do that throughout the course of the event.”

Capacity will be limited to 50 people in each time slot to allow for proper social distancing, and guests will be required to wear face coverings - children under three are not required to wear a face covering.

“We are excited to offer a safe way for kids to have fun on Halloween,” said Jacob Baker, City of Ocala Recreation Program Supervisor at E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. “Our goal is to keep families safe but still celebrate these annual traditions to create memories.”

“While it may look a little different that years past, the great news is is that it' something we’ve been able to adapt to the new climate that we’re in and be able to provide that event to people,” added Dobbs.

The event will run from 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It is free and all ages are welcome - children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, please visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark,call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or follow Ocala Recreation and Parks on Facebook.

