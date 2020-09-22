Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
The physicians involved site a 96.4 percent survival rate in patients being treated for the virus with this new regimen.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Peter Yñigo’s story, co-owner of Mi Apa

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Mi Apa opened up in 2003 and has grown into being a Gainesville staple, with Gators of multiple generations coming back to visit with their families.

Latest News

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

News

Activists Pushback on Protest Measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A coalition of Black Lives Matter and other activists pushed back against Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to increase penalties for violent protestors Tuesday.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

National

Mother: Daughter given drug-laced candy at school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A woman in Florida says her daughter was given drug-laced candy and ended up in hospital.

News

FDOT completes Operation STRIDE project in Live Oak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and AJ Willy
On national rail safety week, the Florida Department of Transportation is making strides to improve rail crossings across the region.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago