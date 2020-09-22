Advertisement

Popular Gainesville restaurant uses solar power to get through pandemic

The solar powered charging station provides power for 24 hours
The 24-hour charging station is the latest addition.
The 24-hour charging station is the latest addition.(Claudia Bellofatto)
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While the rules are loosening for bars and restaurants in Gainesville, owners are trying new ways to keep business going in the safest way possible.

Technology has seemed to solve many of the COVID-19 obstacles -- especially for Flaco’s Cuban Bakery and restaurant in downtown.

The bakery opened in 2006.

“Basically my parents were in Miami ... my dad was getting older, so they came up here ... and we opened Flaco’s, me and my husband. I was 24. I was still in college ... I was just about to finish ... and then we took off," co-owner Sara Puyana, said.

Since then, they’ve been a local favorite. While the food has stayed as authentic as when it first opened, they have had to make some changes to the business-- many of them in the form of technology.

“I never had a website," Puyana said. "We had a Facebook page but we never had a website ... I did word of mouth as my way to get marketing advertising out of there.”

Now they use technology for almost everything -- they even have their own app.

“We have had to adjust to putting ourselves out there ... we can’t just [use] flyers anymore,” she said with a laugh.

Not only has technology helped to grow their business over the years, but it has helped them through the pandemic too. When they had to take things outside to new outdoor seating, they decided to add a 100% solar-powered energy charging station.

“People love sitting there at night because it lights up on its own," Puyana said.

The restaurant holds several events at night during the weeks-- comedy shows, live music, etc. -- so she said it is nice for people to have a spot where they can charge their phones while enjoying the outdoor atmosphere. The Pure Energy Solar station provides power 24-hours a day-- which is perfect for the late-night spot.

The owner of Pure Energy Solar, Wayne Irwin, said we may soon see several restaurants following in the footsteps of Flaco’s.

“Since the COVID issue has come up," he said, "and so many people have had to deal with it ... a lot of restaurants realize ‘well we need tables with power and lights’ ... so they became very useful.”

Flaco’s will soon be expanding. When they do, Puyana said they have more technological additions in mind. For now, with a little help from technology, Puyana said they’re focusing on one of their most important goals.

“Making life as lovely as it can be during COVID."

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Real bear skin draped over Foothills Parkway entrance sign, vandals still not found

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain Park Officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for vandalizing the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign near the Highway 321 intersection in Walland.

News

Lake City man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Benjamin Ratliff has more than a dozen arrests since 2007 in Columbia County.

News

One Ocala Halloween event is still set for Oct. 31

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Recreation and Parks department is set to host the annual Boo Bash.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

News

Three new COVID-19 cases on the Florida Gators football team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
COVID-19 cases are down within the University of Florida athletic community.

News

A pretty ‘blunt’ traffic stop in Levy County leads to woman’s arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after detectives found 89 MDMA pills in her purse

News

GPD: Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after shooting another man outside his apartment, early Tuesday morning.

News

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 21st that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Mental health and wellness during the age of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Alachua County Crisis Center is hosting a variety of mental health and wellness sessions related to COVID-19 and suicide prevention this week.

News

Second pedestrian killed in Marion County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A second pedestrian was killed in Marion County Monday.