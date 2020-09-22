Second pedestrian killed in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a death of second pedestrian hit and killed in Marion County Monday.

Troopers say a man from Ocala was driving a van on County Road 42 near Southeast 182nd Avenue road this evening.

That’s when the van hit a pedestrian.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

This morning a 58-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a street in Belleview.

