Second pedestrian killed in Marion County
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a death of second pedestrian hit and killed in Marion County Monday.
Troopers say a man from Ocala was driving a van on County Road 42 near Southeast 182nd Avenue road this evening.
That’s when the van hit a pedestrian.
The name and age of the victim have not been released.
This morning a 58-year-old woman was killed as she crossed a street in Belleview.
