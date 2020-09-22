Three new COVID-19 cases on the Florida Gators football team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 cases are down within the University of Florida athletic community.

After last week’s spike, the UAA announced only three Florida football players have tested positive for the virus this week, eight new cases in the Gator athletic department as a whole.

Here is a breakdown of the testing numbers:

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Florida Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

The University Athletic Association released the following COVID-19 testing update.

**Based on test results available as of Monday, September 21**

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,008

Total Positives on Campus: 107

Total Tests for September: 972

Total Positives for September: 76

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 999

Total Positives on Campus: 31

Total Tests for September: 514

Total Positives for September: 10

The football program has had 10 positive cases after 514 tests this past month.

Florida will kick off its season this weekend, when Dan Mullen’s side travels to Ole Miss. The Gators head coach did not want to go into specifics about what these positive tests mean for the game on Saturday.

“I’m not going to get into that stuff, that’s not for me to get into I don’t think,” Mullen said on Monday. “I give you guys the, the injury report but that, all of that stuff and how that works, I don’t know, I’m going to have to brush up on all my medical stuff of how we would let people know if there is anybody of that nature (out).”

