UPDATE: Victim in weekend shooting near Dunnellon dies

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim in a shooting near Dunnellon has died.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, Bradley Peace died after being shot on SW 166th Court Road, which is just North of Rainbow Springs State Park.

MCSO says he was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead once there.

The case is still being investigated and is considered an isolated incident.

