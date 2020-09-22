Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim in weekend shooting near Dunnellon dies

MCSO says the victim in a shooting over the weekend near Dunnellon has died.
MCSO says the victim in a shooting over the weekend near Dunnellon has died.(WCJB)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim in a shooting near Dunnellon has died.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, Bradley Peace died after being shot on SW 166th Court Road, which is just North of Rainbow Springs State Park.

MCSO says he was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead once there.

The case is still being investigated and is considered an isolated incident.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health Screen, Test and Protect Initiative began offering saliva coronavirus testing for UF students, faculty, and staff.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The physicians involved site a 96.4 percent survival rate in patients being treated for the virus with this new regimen.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Peter Yñigo’s story, co-owner of Mi Apa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Mi Apa opened up in 2003 and has grown into being a Gainesville staple, with Gators of multiple generations coming back to visit with their families.

Latest News

News

Activists Pushback on Protest Measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A coalition of Black Lives Matter and other activists pushed back against Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to increase penalties for violent protestors Tuesday.

News

FDOT completes Operation STRIDE project in Live Oak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and AJ Willy
On national rail safety week, the Florida Department of Transportation is making strides to improve rail crossings across the region.

National

Real bear skin draped over Foothills Parkway entrance sign, vandals still not found

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain Park Officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for vandalizing the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign near the Highway 321 intersection in Walland.

News

Lake City man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Benjamin Ratliff has more than a dozen arrests since 2007 in Columbia County.

News

One Ocala Halloween event is still set for Oct. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Recreation and Parks department is set to host the annual Boo Bash.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.