Voter Registration Day encourages University of Florida students to register to vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Voter Registration Day, students at the University of Florida had the opportunity to register to vote for the upcoming general election in November.

The Department of Housing and Residence Life at the UF partnered with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office to get students registered to vote on campus.

“We have so many first-time voters and first-year students in college to bring them out and educate them on civic engagement and voter registration,” said Kimone Simmons, UF’s living learning initiatives coordinator.

The voter registration booths were at Graham Hall and Broward Hall and students also had the chance to update their voter registration information.

“Given how exciting of an election year this is, we’re really excited to be here.,” said TJ Pyche, Director of Communications and Outreach at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office. “We’re really excited to talk to students and get them ready for November 3 and the general election.”

Pyche said the habits college and university students make in Alachua County, whether they attend UF or Santa Fe College, will follow them the rest of their lives and he wants voting to be one of them.

“We want them to engage with their communities, to have a say in how their communities are run through elections,” Pyche said. “We view it as one of the most important things we do. Being able to set the tone and get students registered and get them on the right path so that throughout their lives they will continue to be productive and engaged citizens.”

Voter registration deadline is October 5 and early voting begins on October 19 and will end October 31.

Vote-by-mail ballots will go out to Alachua County voters on Sept. 24.

“We’re encouraging everybody, whether you vote-by-mail, vote early or vote on Election Day,” Pyche said. “Just make sure you vote and you are putting yourself in the best position to have your voice heard.”

To register to vote online, click the page below.

To view election dates in Alachua County, visit the page below.

2020 General Election Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3, 2020. Voters must vote in the polling place to which they are assigned. To find your polling place, use the Precinct Finder. The voter registration and party affiliation change deadline for the 2020 General Election is October 5, 2020.

