Body found in Ocala retention pond identified

The remains were found in a drainage area near the intersection of E. Silver Springs Blvd. and Baseline Road.
The remains were found in a drainage area near the intersection of E. Silver Springs Blvd. and Baseline Road.(Ocala Police Department | Ocala Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police have identified a body found earlier this month as those of Amy LaFerriere, 50, of Ellington, CT.

On Sept. 15, skeletal remains were found in drainage retention pond near the intersection of E. Silver Springs Blvd. and Baseline Road. The call came in when a maintenance crew came across the body.

OPD detectives are investigating the death, and while they say there is currently no evidence that foul play was involved, they are still waiting for results from an investigation by the Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

