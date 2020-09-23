DEVELOPING: Woman escapes arrest in Levy County, officials remain on the hunt

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman on the run.

Bonnie Gray managed to elude arrest on Tuesday night after escaping from a deputy patrol car.

The 31-year-old was apprehended after a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person to the 6400 Block of SE CR 326 - a remote area of the county between Morris Junction and Gulf Hammock. Gray matched the description.

After first fleeing the deputy, Gray was caught, handcuffed and placed in the backseat of the patrol car. However, when the deputy went to search the area for any other person or persons, Gray managed to slip off her handcuffs and squeeze through the screen partition to the front seat of the car. The 5-foot-4, 100-pound suspect sped away in the patrol car, hitting the deputy, before crashing a short distance away.

Gray then fled on foot in to a wooded area known as “Goethe Forest.”

She is still on the loose. Gray was last seen wearing cut off shorts and a pink tank top. She was not wearing shoes at the time she was apprehended. She is not known to be armed.

The responding deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries and was released.

Multiple agencies are involved in this search including FWC, K-9 Units from the Department of Corrections and air support from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Anyone living in this area is asked to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office by calling 352-486-5111 or 911.

