Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Woman escapes arrest in Levy County, officials remain on the hunt

Bonnie Gray managed to elude arrest on Tuesday night after escaping from a deputy's patrol car.
Bonnie Gray managed to elude arrest on Tuesday night after escaping from a deputy's patrol car.(LCSO)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman on the run.

Bonnie Gray managed to elude arrest on Tuesday night after escaping from a deputy patrol car.

The 31-year-old was apprehended after a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious person to the 6400 Block of SE CR 326 - a remote area of the county between Morris Junction and Gulf Hammock. Gray matched the description.

After first fleeing the deputy, Gray was caught, handcuffed and placed in the backseat of the patrol car. However, when the deputy went to search the area for any other person or persons, Gray managed to slip off her handcuffs and squeeze through the screen partition to the front seat of the car. The 5-foot-4, 100-pound suspect sped away in the patrol car, hitting the deputy, before crashing a short distance away.

Gray then fled on foot in to a wooded area known as “Goethe Forest.”

She is still on the loose. Gray was last seen wearing cut off shorts and a pink tank top. She was not wearing shoes at the time she was apprehended. She is not known to be armed.

The responding deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries and was released.

Multiple agencies are involved in this search including FWC, K-9 Units from the Department of Corrections and air support from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Anyone living in this area is asked to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office by calling 352-486-5111 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Ocala PD looking for armed robbery suspect

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Ocala Police needs the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

News

Wanted: Ocala PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

NCFL dance company prepares for new season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After their last season was cut short, Dance Alive National Ballet will be hosting their season opener Friday.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 22

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 22nd that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

House of Representatives unanimously passes Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in the Veterans Health Administration, with over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment.

News

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

News

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

News

Williston faith leaders, residents respond with prayer to recent racial tension within their community

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Nearly 100 people gathered outside of a Williston city council meeting to pray for healing within their town in response to comments made by Mayor Jerry Robinson denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Williston Prayer

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health Screen, Test and Protect Initiative began offering saliva coronavirus testing for UF students, faculty, and staff.