Advertisement

Discussion of furloughs continues at the University of Florida

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People everywhere have been laid off or hit with reduced hours at work due to the pandemic, and it’s a struggle the University of Florida may also have to face.

The Board of Trustees at the University of Florida is set to discuss a potential furlough policy at its meeting next Tuesday.

University officials said this potential policy is something new for campus.

If this policy were to be adopted by the board, it would provide the framework if furloughs would need to be implemented.

“We have no other tool to use to offset financial hardships except for layoffs which is obviously something we would prefer to avoid, but with furloughs that gives us some more flexibility in that arena,” Assistant Vice President of Communications at UF, Steve Orlando said.

And even if the Board of Trustees were to adopt a furlough policy, that doesn’t necessarily mean that furloughs will take place. University officials said there are no plans to furlough employees.

“This is simply putting in place a tool that gives us some more flexibility to help address some of the financial hardships the university has experienced,” Orlando added.

It’s a discussion that’s also being watched closely by university unions.

“Whatever the furlough policy, it will have to be bargained by the University of Florida and finally, should there ever be a need for furloughs it should be progressive with higher-paid, especially administrators, taking a higher percentage,” Vice President of the United Faculty of Florida Union, Meera Sitharam said.

The Graduate Assistants United union also released a statement in regards to the potential policy. The letter explains what furloughs are and what it means for the union.
The Graduate Assistants United union also released a statement in regards to the potential policy. The letter explains what furloughs are and what it means for the union.(Graduate Assistants United union)

The Graduate Assistants United Union also released a statement in regards to the potential policy. The letter explains what furloughs are and what it means for the union.

“Please be aware that GAU has not agreed to any type of furlough for Graduate Assistants and that the proposed policy the Board of Trustees will vote on at their next meeting does require the university to negotiate with collective bargaining units - including GAU - before implementing any furloughs,” the letter reads.

The letter also states that the GAU Organizing Committee will be meeting to discuss plans to fight furloughs and other ‘austerity’ measures.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville nightclubs adapt to make revenue during COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Bars are back open in Florida but if you want to dance the night away at the club, you are going to have to wait.

News

Discussion of furloughs continues at the University of Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

University of Florida will hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies in December.

News

Levy County Deputies in search of a woman wanted for fleeing custody

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Body found in Ocala retention pond identified

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A body was found on Sept. 15 when a maintenance crew came across the skeletal remains.

News

WATCH: Ocala PD looking for armed robbery suspect

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Ocala Police needs the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

News

Wanted: Ocala PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

DEVELOPING: Officials find woman who escaped arrest in Levy County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Bonnie Gray managed to elude arrest on Tuesday night after escaping from a deputy's patrol car.

News

NCFL dance company prepares for new season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After their last season was cut short, Dance Alive National Ballet will be hosting their season opener Friday.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 22

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 22nd that you need to know about, in case you missed it.